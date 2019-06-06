School district considers tearing down Columbine High School due to increase in 'morbid fascination'

(CNN) Jeffco School District in Colorado is asking the community for their opinion on whether Columbine High School should be torn down and rebulit due to the increase of others 'morbid fascination' with the school, a letter from the district says.

In 1999, 13 people were killed by two students in a mass shooting at the school in Littleton, Colorado. Nearly two dozen others were injured.

"The tragedy at Columbine High School in 1999 serves as a point of origin for this contagion of school shootings," Jason Glass, superintendent, says in the letter. "School shooters refer to and study the Columbine shooting as a macabre source of inspiration and motivation."

The letter goes on to say that the school has a gravitational pull for many people.

"Annually, local law enforcement and Jeffco's Department of School Safety make contacts with hundreds of individuals seeking to enter the school and reconnect with the 1999 murders," said Glass.

