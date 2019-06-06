Peterborough by-election: Brexit Party loses to Labour in tight race

Peterborough, United Kingdom (CNN) Britain's opposition Labour Party have held on to the parliamentary seat of Peterborough in eastern England in a tight by-election race, denying Nigel Farage's Brexit Party a first seat in parliament.

Despite winning huge support across the UK during last month's European election , the Brexit Party was edged out by Labour by a margin of 683 votes.

Addressing supporters following the count, Labour candidate Lisa Forbes hailed her party's victory as a sign that the "politics of division" would not triumph.

Forbes, a union activist, won 10,484 votes, beating the Brexit party's Mike Greene, who took 9,801 votes. Prime Minister Theresa May's governing Conservatives came third with 7,243 votes, while the Liberal Democrats took 4,159 votes. Turnout was 48%.

A remarkable result for our 8 week old party. If we can come so close in our 201st target seat, no seat is safe. We're very proud of @MikeGreeneTBP & our supporters who worked so hard. Thanks to the people of Peterborough who voted for us - we promise you that we're here to stay! pic.twitter.com/ARmLuADZ1P — The Brexit Party (@brexitparty_uk) June 7, 2019

The result is something of a set-back for the insurgent Brexit Party, which since its launch in April has moved to harness dissatisfaction among traditional Labour and Conservative voters, many of whom have grown frustrated at the inability of traditional parties to deliver Brexit.

