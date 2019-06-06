Peterborough by-election: Brexit Party loses to Labour in tight race

Peterborough, United Kingdom (CNN) Britain's opposition Labour Party have held on to the parliamentary seat of Peterborough in eastern England in a tight by-election race, denying Nigel Farage's Brexit Party a first seat in parliament.

Despite winning huge support across the UK during last month's European Union election , the Brexit Party was edged out by Labour by a margin of 683 votes.

Addressing her supporters following the count, Labour candidate Lisa Forbes hailed her party's victory as a sign that the "politics of division" would not triumph.

Forbes, a union activist, won 10,484 votes, beating the Brexit party's Mike Greene, who took 9,801 votes. Prime Minister Theresa May's governing Conservatives came third with 7,243 votes, while the Liberal Democrats -- that support remaining in the European Union -- took 4,159 votes. Turnout was 48%.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn declared the result a rejection of "Tory austerity."

