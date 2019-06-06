(CNN) Verbal altercations between NBA fans and players aren't new. But this case is a little different.

In Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was pushed by a man sitting in the front row at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

It turns out the "fan" is Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens -- and he won't be attending any more games in this series.

Lowry, going after a loose ball, jumped into the stands. Stevens, whom Lowry didn't land on, shoved him. Lowry called for security, and Stevens was escorted out.

On Thursday, the Warriors released a statement on Stevens.

