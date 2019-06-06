Breaking News

NBA bans and levies huge fine against Warriors investor who pushed Kyle Lowry during NBA Finals

By Jill Martin, CNN

Updated 5:24 AM ET, Fri June 7, 2019

Kyle Lowry yells at Warriors investor Mark Stevens during Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, California.
(CNN)Verbal altercations between NBA fans and players aren't new. But this case is a little different.

In Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday, Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry was pushed by a man sitting in the front row at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.
It turns out the "fan" is Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens. He won't be attending any games for a year and he'll be writing a check for $500,000 to cover a fine announced by the team and the league.
On Thursday, the NBA also announced it was banning Stevens from attending any team activities through the end of next season's playoffs.
    Earlier an NBA spokesman said team representatives are held to the highest possible standard.
    "The conduct of Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens last night was beyond unacceptable and has no place in our league," the spokesman, Mike Bass, said in a statement.
    

    🗣There's absolutely no place in our BEAUTIFUL game for that AT ALL. There's so many issues here. When you sit courtside you absolutely know what comes with being on the floor and if you don't know it's on the back on the ticket itself that states the guidelines. But he himself being a fan but more importantly PART-OWNER of the Warriors knew exactly what he was doing which was so uncalled for. He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for that Something needs to be done ASAP! A swift action for his actions. Just think to yourself, what if @kyle_lowry7 would have reacted and put his hands back on him. You guys would be going CRAZY!! Calling for him to damn near be put in jail let alone being suspended for the rest of the Finals all because he was protected himself. I've been quite throughout the whole NBA playoffs watching every game (haven't missed one) but after I saw what I saw last night, took time to let it manifest into my thinking 🧢 I couldn't and wouldn't be quiet on this! #ProtectThePlayers #PrivilegeAintWelcomeHere

    

    Lowry, going after a loose ball, jumped into the stands. Stevens, whom Lowry didn't land on, shoved him. Lowry called for security, and Stevens was escorted out.
    The NBA said Stevens also directed obscene comments at Lowry, whose team led by 10 points at the time, earlier in the fourth quarter. The Raptors went on to win 123-109 have a 2-1 series lead.
    The Warriors released a statement on Stevens earlier Thursday.
    "Mr. Stevens' behavior last night did not reflect the high standards that we hope to exemplify as an organization," the statement said. "We're extremely disappointed in his actions and, along with Mr. Stevens, offer our sincere apology to Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors organization for this unfortunate misconduct. There is no place for such interaction between fans -- or anyone -- and players at an NBA game."
    Stevens said in a statement Thursday that he accepts his punishment.
    "I take full responsibility for my actions last night at the NBA Finals and am embarrassed by what transpired," Stevens said. "What I did was wrong and there is no excuse for it.
    "Mr. Lowry deserves better, and I have reached out today in an attempt to directly apologize to him and other members of the Raptors and Warriors organizations. I'm grateful to those who accepted my calls. I hope that Mr. Lowry and others impacted by this lapse in judgment understand that the behavior I demonstrated last night does not reflect the person I am or have been throughout my life. I made a mistake and I'm truly sorry. I need to be better and look forward to making it right."
    Speaking to reporters Thursday, Lowry said "there's no room in our game" for what Stevens did.
    "In that situation, I don't think I could have handled it any better," Lowry said. "I'm glad I did what I did, and I understand that things could have been a lot different if I reacted a different way or if I did something or put my hands on him or did anything of that nature.
    "But the support I've gotten from fellow players, the league, has been unbelievable. With that being said, I think more should be done. He's not a good look for the ownership group that they have. And I know Joe Lacob. Those guys are great guys. The ownership that they have that I know, they're unbelievable guys. But a guy like that, showing his true class, and he shouldn't be a part of our league. There's just no place for that."
    Stevens is listed in the Warriors media guide as one of the organization's executive board members. It's not immediately known how much of a stake Stevens has in the team.
    Earlier Thursday, the NBA Players Association said it will be closely monitoring the Warriors and the league's investigation into the situation, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts said in a statement.
    "The NBPA has previously expressed its support of a 'zero-tolerance' policy with respect to verbal and/or physical assaults perpetrated against players," Roberts said. "Stevens' status as a member of the ownership group does not alter that view."
      Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also weighed in on Thursday, saying that what Stevens did was "so uncalled for."
      "He knew the rules more than just the average person sitting watching the game courtside so for (that's) something needs to be done ASAP!" James said in an Instagram post. "A swift action for his actions."