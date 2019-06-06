Fed proposal would expand hunting, fishing at national wildlife refuges

Washington (CNN) Hunting and fishing would expand in the upcoming season on federally-owned land in 37 states under a new Interior Department proposal released Wednesday.

The proposal would expand the acreage, species or season dates at 15 fish hatcheries and 74 national wildlife refuges run by the department. In some cases, the proposal would bring federal regulations closer in line with state regulations. Hunting is currently allowed on 377 national wildlife refuges.

The Trump administration proposed a similar expansion of hunting access last year, and has generally sought to expand access and opportunities for hunting.

The 2019-20 proposal would allow hunters to take wild turkey and feral hog on more than 16,000 acres in Oklahoma's Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge, where other types of hunting are currently allowed. At the Leadville National Fish Hatchery southwest of Denver, hunting of duck, grouse, elk and mule deer would be allowed for the first time.

