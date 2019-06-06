US troops to spend a month painting border wall

Washington (CNN) Members of the US military will spend roughly a month painting parts of one mile of the wall along the southern border "to improve the aesthetic appearance of the wall," according to an email sent by the Department of Homeland Security to members of Congress.

The section of the wall they will be painting is located in Calexico, California, according to the email from DHS, which said there "may also be an operational benefit" to painting it as "individuals appeared to have greater difficulty" scaling recently painted bollards in Nogales, Arizona. The email was first reported by CBS.

Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, confirmed the plan in a tweet on Wednesday evening. "DHS informed Congress today that troops are going to spend the next month painting the border wall & "the primary purpose is to improve the aesthetic appearance.

"A disgraceful misuse of taxpayer $$. Our military has more important work to do than making Trump's wall beautiful," the tweet read.

The paint and materials will be paid for by US Customs and Border Protection's fiscal year 2019 budget, according to the email, which said the project will last "approximately 30 days."

Read More