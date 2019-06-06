A Texas-sized problem for Trump

Washington (CNN) When you think of the handful of swing states where the 2020 presidential race will be decided, Texas probably isn't top of mind.

But a new poll from Quinnipiac University suggests we might need to reassess that view.

Former Vice President Joe Biden took 48% in the Texas poll as compared to 44% for President Donald Trump. And it's not just Biden who is running competitively with the president in Texas; the Q poll shows five other potential Democratic nominees -- including Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris -- trailing Trump well within the poll's margin of error.

If this was a lone result with no comparable data to back it up, we could -- and probably should -- dismiss it. But there is other data that suggests this could be a real thing.

Most notably, Gallup's state-by-state presidential job approval numbers for 2018 . In Texas, 41% approved of how Trump was doing his job while 52% disapproved. Compare that to Trump's 2018 job approval in so-called swing states like:

