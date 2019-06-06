Duncan Hunter's defense of accused Navy SEAL brings new scrutiny

Escondido, California (CNN) There are few sitting members of Congress who seem more willing to risk their reelection prospects than Duncan D. Hunter , the rebel from east San Diego County who represents the strongest Republican district in California.

Last year, House leaders stripped Hunter of his committee assignments while he awaits a September trial with his wife on charges of alleged wire fraud, conspiracy to commit crimes against the US, falsification of records, prohibited use of campaign contributions, aiding and abetting -- charges they deny. More recently, Hunter made a series of jaw-dropping comments about his own conduct -- including taking a photo with a dead enemy combatant -- as a Marine while championing the defense of former Navy SEAL Edward "Eddie" Gallagher. Gallagher, who has pleaded not guilty, is facing trial next week for charges that amount to war crimes and is under consideration for a pardon by President Donald Trump.

Hunter faced a closer than expected race in November after the federal charges were filed, even though he argued that they were politically motivated. After Hunter's recent remarks about his conduct, his Democratic opponent in that race, who is running against Hunter again, Ammar Campa-Najjar, released a statement from Chris Dalton, a Marine Corps veteran who also served in Iraq.

"As a proud veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom (the same war in which Duncan Hunter fought), I am greatly disappointed by Congressman Hunter's recent comments about his own conduct in Iraq," Dalton said. "American military tradition, American values, and the Uniform of Military Justice demand that we be better than the actions he spoke about from that stage."

Still, the latest controversy does not seem to have harmed Hunter's reputation in his district -- many voters were not even aware that he made them.

When asked in a CNN telephone interview this week whether he was concerned that his upcoming trial and his blunt comments about his conduct on the battlefield would harm his reelection chances, Hunter answered in one word: "No."

Asked about his recent assertion that he and his fellow soldiers probably killed hundreds of Iraqi civilians, including women and children as a result of artillery fire, Hunter underscored that he never targeted civilians. He said he was simply offering an unvarnished view of what he witnessed on the battlefield during two combat tours in Iraq.

"Between 2003 and 2010, you had massive conflicts. You had door-to-door fighting; you had artillery; you had lots of bombs being dropped," Hunter said. "I'm getting the exact numbers, so you guys can have that and talk about the thousands, and thousands, and thousands of civilian deaths -- but that's a byproduct of combat. Period. It's not a sanitary thing. It's not the movies."

"I didn't say I targeted any civilians," he said, referring to his controversial interview with the "Zero Blog Thirty: Barstool's Military Division" podcast. "I said that there were hundreds, if not scores of civilians killed, in our artillery in and around Fallujah," Hunter said. "I think that's absolutely correct and that's a byproduct of war, period."

Defending Gallagher

The veteran, who also did a tour in Afghanistan and became the first combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan to serve in Congress, thrust himself into the national headlines again with his fierce defense of Gallagher, who faces a court-martial trial June 10 at the Naval Base San Diego for allegedly stabbing and murdering a wounded ISIS prisoner in his custody in May 2017 after he and his fellow SEALS administered medical aid.

Gallagher pleaded not guilty to the charges, which also include -- in separate incidents near Mosul in June and July 2017-- shooting an elderly man and a young woman from a sniper tower.

Relieved of his committee duties in the US House, Hunter has become an outspoken defender Gallagher and other soldiers accused of wrongdoing.

The congressman said he has championed the Gallagher case, in part, because the judge allowed him and other members of Congress to see video evidence and images that are part of protected Navy court files not available to the public. A Navy spokesman said he did not have any details of what was contained in the protected court materials that members of Congress were permitted to see.

"Me and every other congressman that saw those walked away saying he's an innocent man who's being railroaded by the Navy, NCIS and the prosecution," Hunter said this week.

Hunter has forcefully argued that he does not believe that Gallagher stabbed the ISIS prisoner with his knife, despite the prosecutor's assertion that his own platoon members saw the killing and shared what they saw despite him threatening them to keep silent. And he added this week that even if everything that the Navy prosecutors alleged was true, he still believes Gallagher should be exonerated.

The 42-year-old congressman, who enlisted in the Marines because of the 9/11 attacks and was in the thick of the 2004 battle in Fallujah , says that defending fellow veterans is at the very core of why he got into politics. His father Duncan Hunter, a veteran and revered former congressman, nudged the younger Hunter into the race when he was about to vacate the seat he had held for 28 years.

"He said if you don't do it, someone else will and they're not going to have the experience that you have," Hunter told the "Zero Blog Thirty" hosts in their recent interview with him. "You (had) millions of people at that point who had served in Iraq and Afghanistan -- and (the elder Hunter) said 'You can represent them.' So that was the impetus for me doing it."

Hunter added that in Washington, he realized that you had "a bunch of people who don't know what war is" making decisions.

Over the course of his own combat tours, he defined 'the Hunter doctrine' as: "You kick ass and you leave."

"You go in fast and hard, you kill people, you hit them in the face and then you get out," Hunter said in the podcast. "And you say, 'If you do it again, we're going to do it again. We're not going to stay in your town. We're not going to drive water and gas from point A to point B, so you can IED us. We're not going to be on the street corners so you can shoot us, and IED us. We're going to hurt you and then we're going to leave. And if you want to be nice to America, we'll be nice to you. If you don't want to be nice to us, we're going to slap you again.' "

In his hard-charging public comments about the Gallagher case, Hunter has called the naval prosecutors corrupt and compared some of Gallagher's conduct in battle to his own, noting that, he too, posed for a photo with a dead enemy combatant.

On Monday, a military judge affirmed some of Hunter's concerns about the prosecution team by removing the lead prosecutor from the case after Gallagher's attorney alleged that the prosecution team had engaged in an unlawful cyber campaign that harmed Gallagher's chances of a fair trial. In his ruling Monday, the judge, Capt. Aaron Rugh, said prosecutor Chris Czaplak's involvement "may reasonably create a conflict requiring his withdrawal under due process."

Hunter's political future

Hunter has long staked his political reputation on his blunt talk, his willingness to take on authority figures and hallowed institutions of government.

First elected in 2008, Hunter was one of the first sitting congressmen to endorse Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. The two men have displayed similar bravado in their public personas, showing their disdain for the nation's institutions of justice and stoking fears of minority groups for political gain.