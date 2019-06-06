DOJ tries to avert contempt over House deadline for 2020 census information

(CNN) In an effort to stave off a threatened contempt vote, the Department of Justice on Thursday said it was working to get the House Oversight Committee more documents in response to the subpoena for information regarding the 2020 census, but some materials the panel has requested will continue to be withheld.

Justice is also refusing to allow John Gore, a senior official in the civil rights division, to appear before the committee without department counsel in the room -- which the committee has thus far refused to allow.

The committee indicated earlier this week that it planned to move ahead on holding Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with its requests for information for a probe about how a question about citizenship ended up on the US census. But committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, said Monday that he would postpone the contempt vote if the Commerce and the Justice departments produced the materials the committee had previously requested.

"The Committee's action is premature and we are disappointed by the Committee's mischaracterization of the Department's continued and ongoing efforts to accommodate the Committee's oversight interests," Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote in a letter to Cummings on Thursday.

The census battle represents only one of several ongoing fights between the Trump administration and House Democrats over oversight requests, as a separate House panel -- the Judiciary Committee -- has already voted to hold Barr in contempt of Congress for failing to provide the committee with the fully unredacted report and evidence from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

