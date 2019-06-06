DOJ responds to House Oversight's deadline for 2020 census information

(CNN) In an effort to stave off a threatened contempt vote, the Department of Justice on Thursday said it was working to get the House Oversight Committee more documents in response to the subpoena for information regarding the 2020 census.

"The Committee's action is premature and we are disappointed by the Committee's mischaracterization of the Department's continued and ongoing efforts to accommodate the Committee's oversight interests," Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote.

But Justice is refusing to let John Gore, a senior official in the civil rights division, testify without department counsel in the room, which the committee has refused to allow.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.