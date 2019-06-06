Border Patrol chief: Mexico should 'do more' on Guatemala border

Washington (CNN) US Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Thursday that she would like to see increased support from Mexico on securing the Mexico-Guatemala border, as talks between the US and Mexico resume at the White House and State Department.

"I would love to see them do more on their border with Guatemala," Provost said when asked what Mexico could agree to that would help stem the tide of migrants arriving in the US.

Provost also told CNN that she would like to see an increase in the current cooperation between the US and Mexican authorities on their shared border.

"We work hand in hand with the Mexicans," she said. "We always like to increase that."