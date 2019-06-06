Border Patrol chief: Mexico should 'do more' on Guatemala border

Washington (CNN)US Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Thursday that she would like to see increased support from Mexico on securing the Mexico-Guatemala border, as talks between the US and Mexico resume at the White House and State Department.
"I would love to see them do more on their border with Guatemala," Provost said when asked what Mexico could agree to that would help stem the tide of migrants arriving in the US.
Provost also told CNN that she would like to see an increase in the current cooperation between the US and Mexican authorities on their shared border.
"We work hand in hand with the Mexicans," she said. "We always like to increase that."
Last week, President Donald Trump threatened to impose new tariffs on Mexico if the country does not step up its immigration enforcement actions. On Thursday, a day after Mexican officials had come to White House for talks, Trump said "a lot of progress" had been made but that he was still prepared to take "dramatic" steps against the country.
In another punitive move, the administration announced it was cutting foreign aid to the Northern Triangle -- the Central American countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras -- after the President said it had "set up" migrant caravans for entry into the United States.
When asked if she was concerned that the Trump administration's cuts to foreign aid would make more people flee to the US, Provost said, "We need to be addressing those push factors."
"We are working, we have individuals in those countries working with them on those push factors," she said.
Her comments came a day after Border Patrol announced that more than 144,000 migrants were encountered or arrested at the US-Mexico border in May, a roughly 32% increase over April and the highest it's been in years.