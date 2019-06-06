Elizabeth Warren understands something very important about the 2020 race

(This is the 13th edition of our power rankings of Democrats most likely to get their party's presidential nomination in 2020.)

(CNN) No matter how many times you have heard it -- and no matter how cliche it is -- this phrase always bears repeating: The presidential race is a marathon, not a sprint.

It's easy amid the wall-to-wall coverage of each day on the trail to lose sight of this reality. Every utterance, every new poll, every campaign rally is analyzed within an inch of its life.

But for the average person, the 2020 Democratic race is really just beginning -- and what's happened up to this point is, generally speaking, either ignored entirely or taken into only slight consideration.

Witness the fall and rise of Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. She had a disastrous end of 2018, as -- in hoping to put questions about her claims to Native American heritage behind her -- she released a video that she hoped would clear things up. It did the opposite.

She became a punch line for, among others, President Donald Trump. Observers -- including us -- who had rated Warren as one of the two or three people most likely to be the Democratic nominee dropped her out of the top five.