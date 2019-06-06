Indian military plane vanishes mid-flight

(CNN) An Indian military plane carrying eight crew members and five passengers has mysteriously vanished.

The Indian Air Force said it has not been able to locate the Antonov AN-32, a Soviet-era twin-engine turboprop transport aircraft, after it disappeared mid-flight Monday.

The plane took off at 12:27 p.m. in Jorhat, a city in India's eastern Assam state bound for an airfield in Manchuka, about 128 miles (205 kilometers) to the north, the Indian Air Force said on Twitter

The aircraft contacted ground control about 30 minutes after takeoff but has not been heard from since. Families of the 13 Indian Air Force personnel on board have been notified.

#IAF has intensified efforts to locate the missing AN-32. Despite challenges posed by vegetation, inhospitable terrain & poor weather,the search has been expanded.All leads from airborne sensors are being closely assessed and followed-up with search by aircraft & ground teams 1/2 — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 5, 2019

Search operations were suspended Wednesday due to heavy rain. They are expected to resume Thursday, Wing Cmdr. Ratnakar Singh, spokesperson for the Indian Air Force base in Shillong, told CNN.

