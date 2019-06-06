(CNN) While a civil case from a woman alleging she was raped by soccer mega star Cristiano Ronaldo was voluntarily dismissed in Nevada state court last month, it remains open in US federal court, an attorney for the accuser told CNN on Wednesday.

Multiple media outlets previously reported that Kathryn Mayorga's lawsuit was "quietly dropped." However that's not the case, attorney Larissa Drohobyczer said to CNN.

"The state case was dismissed by us because we filed the identical claims in federal court due to federal court's rules on serving foreigners," Drohobyczer said. "We basically just switched venues, but the claims remain."

The case, originally filed in October in the Eighth District Civil Court in Las Vegas by Mayorga, alleges that Ronaldo raped her in a Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite in 2009. An identical case, which was filed in US District Court for the District of Nevada in January, remains open and active.

CNN has reached out multiple times to attorneys for Ronaldo, who plays for Juventus, and has not heard back.

