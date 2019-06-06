Madonna was not happy with her New York Times profile

(CNN) Madonna has shared her thoughts on a New York Times Magazine profile about the singer that was clearly not to her liking.

Titled "Madonna At Sixty," the superstar said in an Instagram post on Thursday that the story made her feel "raped."

"The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN!" Madonna wrote. "Women have a really hard time being the champions of other women even if. they are posing as intellectual feminists. Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her. It makes me feel raped. And yes I'm allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19. Further proof that the venerable N.Y.T. Is one of the founding fathers of the Patriarchy. And I say—-DEATH TO THE PATRIARCHY woven deep into the fabric of Society. I will never stop fighting to eradicate it."

The lengthy profile includes praise for the singer, along with descriptors like "aging musicians" and "lonely," and phrases like "committed to making meaning rather than giving herself over to old-lady nihilism."

"I realized I couldn't ask her about anything as personal as menopause, but I had to broach the topic of aging: If I had followed her this long, where were we going next? The fact was that statements like 'I'm going straight to the moon,' while inspirational, were not enough," wrote reporter Vanessa Grigoriadis for The Times. "I admired her for shak