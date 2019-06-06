Breaking News

Dolly Parton won't ride Dollywood rides because it'll mess up her wig

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Updated 1:57 PM ET, Thu June 6, 2019

Dolly Parton
(CNN)Dolly Parton has never been on any of the rides at her own theme park, Dollywood. She's more interested in maintaining her fabulous look.

"I don't ride the rides. I never have," the singer tells The New York Times. "I have a tendency to get motion sickness. Also, I'm a little bit chicken. With all my hair I got so much to lose, like my wig or my shoes. I don't like to get messed up. I'm gonna have some handsome man mess it up, I don't want some ride doing it."
Parton recently added a $137 million, six-acre addition called Wildwood Grove to Dollywood, located in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.