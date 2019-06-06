17 gadgets that make perfect Father's Day gifts

At $50 off, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II's are an even better deal than usual. These are some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market, with different levels of cancellation, super long battery life and great sound. ($299.95, originally $349.95; bose.com)

If you're shopping for an Apple fan who already has an iPhone, Apple Watch or iPad, then the BoostUP Charging Dock from Belkin is a great option. It allows you to wirelessly charge your iPhone and Apple Watch with built-in solutions, and packs in a USB port to charge an additional item. ($159.99; belkin.com)

Nintendo's Switch has become a wildly successful console, and rightfully so. For under $300 you're getting a handheld that can easily switch to a full-on TV console. There are also countless titles like Mario Kart, Super Mario Maker and Zelda, to name just a few. ($299; amazon.com)

What if you could get a TV that has a streaming player built in? This 49-inch TCL model is not only 4K UHD but also runs a Roku smart OS. This gives you access to a ton of streaming options like Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube and Hulu. ($319.99, originally $599.99; amazon.com)

Now that Apple has finally updated the iPad Mini, it can handle iOS 12, packs support for the Apple Pencil and can even multitask. Plus with a 7.9-inch display, it's the perfect size for traveling. ($389; amazon.com)

If you want to give a throwback gift that screams awesome, the Archival Series Hologram Black Leather Watch from Fossil will do the trick. The screen might look like one image, but it switches between a message and a motorcycle, all while telling time, thanks to a green holographic dial. ($115; fossil.com)

You really can't go wrong with AirPods, especially since the second generation packs wireless charging, "Hey Siri," longer battery life and better sound quality. And yes, they keep the classic AirPods design. ($199; amazon.com)

Marshall's Stockwell II might look tiny, but it packs a punch as a Bluetooth speaker. You get a dedicated volume control, plus the ability to change the bass and treble. And it looks like a classic Marshall amp paired with a carrying strap. ($249.95; marshallheadphones.com)

Want a gift that goes back to the early days of computers? Elago's W3 stand for Apple Watch makes your smartwatch look like a miniature version of a classic Macintosh while it's charging. For the price, though, you'll need to bring your own Apple Watch Charger. ($9.99; amazon.com)

Is your dad always on the go? This Satechi USB-C wireless charger supports up to 7.5 watts or 10 watts, which means fast charging for an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy. ($34.99; amazon.com)

Just in time for Father's Day, Amazon is taking $20 off the 2nd Generation Echo. This is the classic Alexa smart speaker that features a nice cylindrical design with fabric outer shell. Plus it has Dolby processing for great audio. ($79.99, originally $99.99; amazon.com)

A Philips Hue smart light starter kit is a great gift, and scoring the premium model at a discount is even better. This kit includes four bulbs and the hub, but since these are color bulbs you can pick from more than 16 million colors. ($149, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Nanoleaf makes some of the most innovative lights out there. And with the Rhythm Smarter Kit, these triangular LED panels can dance to the music or sound it hears. ($199; homedepot.com)

Anker's Nebula Capsule will let you bring the TV anywhere -- literally anywhere, as it's a portable projector. And since it's running Android OS, you can access plenty of streaming options. ($299.99; amazon.com)

With fast pairing for all iOS devices, booming sound, a comfortable design and plenty of color choices, the Beats Solo3 headphones are a great option. ($299.95; amazon.com)

The entry-level GoPro Hero7 White is rugged and waterproof out of the box with a touchscreen on the back. Plus it can record HD video and snap 10-megapixel photos. ($199.99; gopro.com)