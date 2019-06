(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- At least one person died and more than 20 others were injured in a vehicle accident near a West Point Military Academy training site.

-- President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn , has fired his attorneys who arranged a plea deal with Robert Mueller in 2017.

-- R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to 11 new charges in his sexual assault and sexual abuse case.

-- Lisa Marie Presley opened up about her opioid addiction that began when she was given a short-term prescription after the birth of her twin daughters in 2008.

-- Former "Desperate Housewives" star Marcia Cross said her anal cancer, along with her husband's throat cancer, are both linked to HPV.

-- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wanted to see Trump "in prison" in response to Democrats pushing for his impeachment, Politico reported.

succeeded at what experts had failed to do for decades when he opened a museum's locked safe on the first try. -- A tourist succeeded at what experts had failed to do for decades when he opened a museum's locked safe on the first try.

-- Locals crowded a pub in Doonbeg, Ireland, to catch a glimpse of Eric and Donald Trump Jr. pouring pints of beer.