(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- At least one person died and more than 20 others were injured in a vehicle accident near a West Point Military Academy training site.
-- President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has fired his attorneys who arranged a plea deal with Robert Mueller in 2017.
-- R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to 11 new charges in his sexual assault and sexual abuse case.
-- Lisa Marie Presley opened up about her opioid addiction that began when she was given a short-term prescription after the birth of her twin daughters in 2008.
-- Former "Desperate Housewives" star Marcia Cross said her anal cancer, along with her husband's throat cancer, are both linked to HPV.
-- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she wanted to see Trump "in prison" in response to Democrats pushing for his impeachment, Politico reported.
-- A tourist succeeded at what experts had failed to do for decades when he opened a museum's locked safe on the first try.
-- China's latest message to its people: The United States is evil -- don't go there.
-- Locals crowded a pub in Doonbeg, Ireland, to catch a glimpse of Eric and Donald Trump Jr. pouring pints of beer.
-- She's 17, beat the defending French Open champ and hasn't dropped a set in the tournament. You should know her name.