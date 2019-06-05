The next rover will offer the clearest view of Mars yet, plus a helicopter

(CNN) While NASA's Curiosity rover is digging up clay minerals on Mars, the 2020 rover is suiting up for its departure to the Red Planet in July next year.

The Mars 2020 rover will land at Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021. One of the first things it will do after landing is raise the remote sensing mast, known as the RSM, which act as its eyes. Tucked underneath the rover will be the first helicopter to fly on Mars.

Twin high-definition Mastcam-Z cameras were installed on the rover's deck this week. Mastcam-Z will help the rover do multispectral and stereoscopic imaging, which will help the rover's driving and core-sampling capabilities, the agency said.

Engineers recently installed two Mastcam-Z high-definition cameras on the Mars 2020 rover.

The Mars 2020 rover will herald many firsts. It will collect rock and soil samples and store them for future missions to collect and return to Earth. And it will be able to retarget its touchdown point as it lands.

"Mastcam-Z will be the first Mars color camera that can zoom, enabling 3D images at unprecedented resolution," said Mastcam-Z Principal Investigator Jim Bell. "With a resolution of three-hundredths of an inch [0.8 millimeters] in front of the rover and less than one-and-a-half inches [38 millimeters] from over 330 feet [100 meters] away -- Mastcam-Z images will play a key role in selecting the best possible samples to return from Jezero Crater."

