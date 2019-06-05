Breaking News

The next rover will offer the clearest view of Mars yet, plus a helicopter

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 11:54 AM ET, Wed June 5, 2019

In 2020, NASA is sending another rover to Mars, which is expected to land in early 2021. This new rover will provide sights and sounds on the surface of the red planet.
Equipped with new instruments proposed by researchers around the world, the 2020 rover can give us more details about the composition of the rocks and surface of Mars.
Supercam will be able to image and analyze samples for chemical composition, mineral content and even study rocks in the distance for possible organic compounds.
The Mastcam-Z, attached to the mast of the rover, will be able to zoom like a pair of binoculars and provide panoramic and stereoscopic images that allow for 3-D mapping.
MEDA, which is perched on the deck of the rover, works like a weather station. It can take the temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction and analyze the dust particles in the atmosphere.
MOXIE will convert the carbon dioxide in the Martian atmosphere into oxygen, which could later help astronauts who go to Mars. This might allow them to breathe, and they could also use it for propellant.
PIXL is on the hunt for microbial life in the ancient past. It can identify chemical elements, see features as small as a grain of salt and take high-resolution close-up images of rocks and soil.
SHERLOC will use an ultraviolet laser to search for organic molecules and the mineral makeup of any rock or surface it images.
RIMFAX will use ground-penetrating radar to study what&#39;s beneath the surface of the rover, searching for rock, sand, ice or brine. It can create sonogram-like images using this data.
The rover will use a drill with five bits to collect samples of rock and soil and use a method called &quot;adaptive caching&quot; to store them in piles on the surface for a future mission to potentially collect. The green dots represent regions of interest, the green diamond is a cache location, the green &quot;X&quot; is the landing site, and the black line depicts its route.
The rover will use the sky crane method for landing, like the Curiosity rover. During the descent, rockets slow it down while the rover is lowered on tethers and an umbilical cord that provides communication and power. Once it has touched down, the rover will cut ties and the rest of the craft will crash land at a safe distance.
The Mars Helicopter will be equipped to fly through the thin Martian atmosphere.
(CNN)While NASA's Curiosity rover is digging up clay minerals on Mars, the 2020 rover is suiting up for its departure to the Red Planet in July next year.

The Mars 2020 rover will land at Jezero Crater on February 18, 2021. One of the first things it will do after landing is raise the remote sensing mast, known as the RSM, which act as its eyes. Tucked underneath the rover will be the first helicopter to fly on Mars.
Twin high-definition Mastcam-Z cameras were installed on the rover's deck this week. Mastcam-Z will help the rover do multispectral and stereoscopic imaging, which will help the rover's driving and core-sampling capabilities, the agency said.
Engineers recently installed two Mastcam-Z high-definition cameras on the Mars 2020 rover.
Engineers recently installed two Mastcam-Z high-definition cameras on the Mars 2020 rover.
The Mars 2020 rover will herald many firsts. It will collect rock and soil samples and store them for future missions to collect and return to Earth. And it will be able to retarget its touchdown point as it lands.
    Send in your names to fly aboard the rover to Mars. (Your name, not you)
    "Mastcam-Z will be the first Mars color camera that can zoom, enabling 3D images at unprecedented resolution," said Mastcam-Z Principal Investigator Jim Bell. "With a resolution of three-hundredths of an inch [0.8 millimeters] in front of the rover and less than one-and-a-half inches [38 millimeters] from over 330 feet [100 meters] away -- Mastcam-Z images will play a key role in selecting the best possible samples to return from Jezero Crater."
    The rover has been going through many tests as it closes in on a year from launch. Recently, the Lander Vision System went on a test flight aboard a helicopter in Death Valley. It also went through preparations for extreme temperatures and destructive levels of sound and vibration testing expected during landing.
    "First we blast it with sound to make sure nothing vibrates loose," said David Gruel, the Mars 2020 assembly, test and launch operations manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. "Then, after a thorough examination, we 'put it in space' by placing the spacecraft in this huge vacuum chamber we have here at JPL. We pump out the atmosphere, then chill parts of it and cook others while testing the performance of the entire spacecraft."
    Getting things right while the rover is still on Earth is critical to ensure that things will go smoothly once it's on Mars.
    Photos reveal the recent rivers that ran across Mars
    "This is the most comprehensive stress test you can put a spacecraft through here on Earth," Gruel said. "We flew in our simulated space environment for a week and a day, checking and rechecking the performance of every onboard system and subsystem. And everything looked great — which is a good thing, because next time this spacecraft stack hits a vacuum, it will be on its way to Mars for real."
    The Mars Helicopter, the first of its kind, has been going through similar tests. It will arrive on the Red Planet stowed under the rover.
    "Getting our helicopter into an extremely thin atmosphere is only part of the challenge," said Teddy Tzanetos, test conductor for the Mars Helicopter at JPL. "To truly simulate flying on Mars we have to take away two-thirds of Earth's gravity, because Mars' gravity is that much weaker."
    NASA wants to land astronauts on Mars by 2033
    The helicopter is just the latest spacecraft to join the fleet of vehicles they have built and tested for exploring our solar system.
    It will act as a scout for targets to be studied on Mars and help plan the most efficient driving routes for the rovers.
      "Watching our helicopter go through its paces in the chamber, I couldn't help but think about the historic vehicles that have been in there in the past," said MiMi Aung, project manager for the Mars Helicopter at JPL. "The chamber hosted missions from the Ranger Moon probes to the Voyagers to Cassini, and every Mars rover ever flown. To see our helicopter in there reminded me we are on our way to making a little chunk of space history as well."
      And don't forget that you still have time to send your name to Mars, aboard the 2020 rover.