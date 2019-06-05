Breaking News
From left, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at an event Wednesday, June 5, in Portsmouth, England.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

In pictures: D-day 75th anniversary commemorations

Updated 7:41 AM ET, Wed June 5, 2019

From left, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at an event Wednesday, June 5, in Portsmouth, England.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

Veterans, military service members, world leaders and dignitaries, including Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump, take part in events marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, England.

On June 6, 1944, more than 160,000 Allied troops invaded Western Europe, overwhelming German forces in what proved to be a major turning point in World War II.

Ahead of the commemorations, 16 countries, including the United States and United Kingdom, issued a historic statement to mark the anniversary. The statement said the countries affirm their shared responsibility "to ensure the horror of the Second World War is never repeated."

Other commemorative events are taking place across the English Channel in France, where Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

Veterans take part in the commemorative events in Portsmouth, where much of the landing force sailed from in 1944.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
Trump addresses the event. He read a prayer that Franklin D. Roosevelt gave over the radio during the Normandy landings.
Matt Dunham/AP
Members of Britain's Household Cavalry participate in the proceedings at Portsmouth.
Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
A veteran wipes his eyes during the ceremony in Portsmouth.
Alex Brandon/AP
Members of the public wave flags as they watch the D-Day commemorations in Portsmouth.
Isabel Infantes/AFP/Getty Images
US soldiers take pictures of paratroopers dropping over Carentan in northwestern France as part of D-Day commemorations on June 5.
Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images
US veteran paratrooper Vincent Speranza speaks with a US soldier as they attend a parachute drop over Carentan on June 5.
Bertrand Guay/AFP/Getty Images
World War II enthusiasts in period vehicles pass through a fueling station in Port-en-Bessin in northwestern France's Normandy on June 5.
Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images
A US Army Ranger in the uniform of a World War II Ranger walks along rocks below La Pointe du Hoc before scaling cliffs in a re-enactment of the D-Day assault near Cricqueville-en-Bessin, France, on June 5.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Members of the US Navy plant American and French flags at soldiers' graves at the Normandy American Cemetery near Colleville-Sur-Mer, France, on June 5.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images