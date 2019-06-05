Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images From left, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Theresa May, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings at an event Wednesday, June 5, in Portsmouth, England. In pictures: D-day 75th anniversary commemorations

Veterans, military service members, world leaders and dignitaries, including Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump, take part in events marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Portsmouth, England.

On June 6, 1944, more than 160,000 Allied troops invaded Western Europe, overwhelming German forces in what proved to be a major turning point in World War II.

Ahead of the commemorations, 16 countries, including the United States and United Kingdom, issued a historic statement to mark the anniversary. The statement said the countries affirm their shared responsibility "to ensure the horror of the Second World War is never repeated."

Other commemorative events are taking place across the English Channel in France, where Allied troops landed on the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.