A teacher just got fired for asking Trump to deport undocumented students

(CNN) A Texas high school teacher who thought she was private messaging anti-immigration tweets to President Donald Trump has been fired for asking the President to deport undocumented students

"[Fort Worth] ISD is loaded with illegal students from Mexico," Georgia Clark said in a series of tweets on May 17.

"I really do need a contact here in FW who should be actively investigating & removing illegals that are in the public school system."

Clark has been a high school English teacher in the Fort Worth Independent School District since 1998, the district said.

In a special school board meeting on Tuesday night, a number of community members voiced very strong opinions against her tweets. The school board voted unanimously to terminate Clark's contract with good cause.

