Will there soon be a Torah emoji?

(CNN) The holy text of Judaism may soon also be an emoji.

Sefaria , a non-profit organization working to assemble an online library of Jewish texts, plans to petition the non-profit corporation that reviews and develops new emojis to add a Torah emoji, according to its official Facebook page

The organization is asking its users to vote online for the design it will propose to The Unicode Consortium

One of the two choices features an open scroll and the other a closed text wrapped in a blue mantel.

A winner will be picked by the end of the week, in time for the Jewish holiday Shavuot, according to Sefaria's Facebook page. Shavuot, which begins on Saturday, celebrates the giving of the Torah to the Jewish people on Mount Sinai.

