For Pride Month he posted a photo of himself in a rainbow turban. Then Barack Obama retweeted it

(CNN) It's a year-old photo, but the Sikh man from San Diego, California, thought it was worth sharing.

June, is after all, Pride month . And Jiwandeep Kohli wanted to celebrate it with a picture of him wearing a custom-made rainbow turban.

"San Diego's Pride festival falls in July, so I haven't had the chance to wear it and take new pictures yet," he told CNN.

So Kohli put the photo on Twitter on Saturday, the first day of the month.

"I'm proud to be a bisexual bearded baking brain scientist," he wrote. "I feel fortunate to be able to express all these aspects of my identity, and will continue to work toward ensuring the same freedom for others."

