Murder charges dropped against one defendant in Baltimore 'good Samaritan' killing

(CNN) Murder charges have been dropped against one of the two suspects in last year's "good Samaritan" killing in Baltimore.

Valeria Smith, 28, is now charged as an "accessory after the fact" to first-degree murder, according to her attorney, Brandon Mead. That charge was confirmed by Maryland court records.

Smith, along with her father Keith Smith, was arrested in March in connection with the killing of Smith's stepmother, Jacquelyn Smith.

"Both Ms. Smith and I are happy that the state has seen that she is not responsible for the untimely death of Mrs. Jacquelyn Smith," Mead said Tuesday.

Keith Smith

"They've looked at the physical evidence and what there's probable cause to prove -- and what they've determined, and what we're happy that they've determined, is the most reasonable charge is accessory after the fact."

