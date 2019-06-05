Mississippi River flooding threatens Anheuser Estate

(CNN) Floodwaters from the nearby Mississippi River have enveloped the Anheuser Estate, south of St. Louis.

The famed house was owned by Fred Anheuser, one of the great-grandchildren of beer businessman Eberhard Anheuser. Eberhard owned E. Anheuser & Co. and later partnered with son-in-law Adolphus Busch.

Fred Anheuser's widow donated the house and 23 acres to the Missouri city of Kimmswick.

Photos taken by Twitter user Jeremy Boyer on Wednesday show the water around the main house up to the elevated door landings.

Another image reveals water almost as high as the rails on the equestrian training ring.

Read More