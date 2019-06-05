(CNN) Author and former prosecutor Linda Fairstein -- facing a swarm of controversy over a Netflix series that examines a wrongful conviction in a high-profile rape case -- has resigned as a trustee of her alma mater.

"I am told that Ms. Fairstein felt that, given the recent widespread debate over her role in the Central Park case, she believed that her continuing as a board member would be harmful to Vassar," Vassar College President Elizabeth H. Bradley wrote in an online message Tuesday

The city of New York settled with the five wrongfully convicted men in 2014, and they were awarded $41 million

Fairstein is portrayed in the Netflix series by actress Felicity Huffman.

Fairstein headed up the sex crimes unit at the Manhattan district attorney's office from 1976 to 2002 and went on to become a successful mystery writer.

The author recently deleted her Twitter account after days of sparring with some Twitter users.

"The confessions were not coerced," she wrote. "The questioning was respectful, dignified, carried out according to the letter of the law and with sensitivity to the young age of the men."

