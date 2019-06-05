Ex-NFLer Kellen Winslow, accused of rape and other sex crimes against older women, awaits jury's decision

(CNN) A jury continued deliberations Wednesday in the case of Kellen Winslow II, who is accused of three counts of rape and other charges involving multiple alleged victims, some much older than the former NFL player.

The prosecution and defense made closing arguments Tuesday in San Diego County, California, Superior Court. Winslow is being held without bail at Vista Detention Facility after police allege he committed more sex crimes while out on bail this year.

Winslow, 35, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of forcible rape, rape of an unconscious person, forcible sodomy, kidnap for specific felony and forcible oral copulation, all felonies. He also faces misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, willful cruelty to an elderly person, battery against an elderly person and two counts of lewd conduct.

The charges span 16 years, beginning in 2003 with allegations that Winslow, 19 at the time and destined for the University of Miami, raped an unconscious 17-year-old, according to court documents.

