Homelessness has gotten worse in LA county despite huge investment. Some other cities see a decrease

(CNN) The homeless population in Los Angeles County has increased to almost 60,000 people this year, despite major investment in combating the crisis.

That is an increase of 12% compared with last year, according to a 2019 report released by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

The number rose even though the homeless crisis response system helped more than 21,000 people move into permanent housing over the course of last year, the report said.

It also climbed despite $619 million spent on reducing homelessness, the Los Angeles Times reported

Thousands of people became homeless, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said, as a result of the economy, foster care, mental health, criminal justice and the housing market.