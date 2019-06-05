Apple monitor stand that costs more than an iPhone sparks online uproar

(CNN) Apple product launches always get buzz, but one new gadget announcement has left some people bemused: a monitor stand that costs nearly as much as some computers.

At its annual Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose this week, Apple ( AAPL ) revealed a collection of new products, including a monitor stand for $999.

That's on top of the hefty price tag for its new Mac Pro desktop, which starts at $6,000, and a display monitor, the Pro Display XDR, a 32-inch 6K retina LCD display ($4,999).

"The Pro Stand has an intricately engineered arm that perfectly counterbalances the display so it feels virtually weightless, allowing users to easily place it into position," the company notes on its website.

The stand is optional: Mac Pro users could technically lean a monitor against the computer itself instead. It's unclear as of now if the new system will be compatible with third-party monitor stands. CNN has contacted Apple for comment on this.

Read More