Elizabeth Warren gets praise from an unlikely source: Fox News' Tucker Carlson

(CNN) Sen. Elizabeth Warren's economic policy ideas got rousing support Wednesday night from a startling source: conservative commentator Tucker Carlson.

"Yesterday, Warren released what she called her plan for economic patriotism. Amazingly, that's pretty much what it is. Economic patriotism," Carlson said, as part of a stunning monologue opening his Fox News show.

He praised the Massachusetts Democrat's policy prescriptions and said many "make obvious sense."

"She says the US government should buy American products when it can. And of course it should. She says we need more workplace apprenticeship programs because four-year college degrees aren't right for everyone. Well, that's true. She says that taxpayers ought to benefit from the research and development that they pay for," Carlson said.

The praise is all the more surprising given the presidential candidate's recent history with Carlson's network.

