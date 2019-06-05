Trump sends off early morning barbs ahead of D-Day commemoration

Portsmouth, England (CNN) After two days spent basking in royal attention, President Donald Trump turns Wednesday to more solemn matters: commemorating 75 years since the Normandy landings.

He'll travel to the English south coast for a ceremony at Portsmouth Harbor, near where allied forces set off for the beaches in France in their bid to retake Europe during World War II.

Earlier in the morning, Trump's mind was in a less reverent place. He tweeted barbs directed at former Vice President Joe Biden, the news media and the actress Bette Midler -- all before 8 a.m. local time in London -- where he was spending a second night in the US ambassador's residence.

In Britain, an interview Trump had conducted a day earlier with ITV host Piers Morgan was airing on breakfast television. Trump revealed he'd carried out a "great conversation" about climate change with Prince Charles, an ardent campaigner on the perils of global warming.

Trump said he was "moved" by the Prince of Wales' passion on the matter. But asked whether he personally believes in climate change, Trump said "there is a change in weather and I think it changes both ways."

