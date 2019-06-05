Trump issues early morning barbs ahead of D-Day commemoration

Portsmouth, England (CNN) After two days spent basking in royal attention, President Donald Trump turned Wednesday to more solemn matters: commemorating 75 years since the Normandy landings.

He traveled to the English south coast for a ceremony at Portsmouth Harbor, near where allied forces set off for the beaches in France in their bid to retake Europe during World War II.

Earlier in the morning, Trump's mind was in a less reverent place. He tweeted barbs directed at former Vice President Joe Biden, the news media and the actress Bette Midler -- all before 8 a.m. local time in London -- where he was spending a second night in the US ambassador's residence.

In Britain, an interview Trump had conducted a day earlier with ITV host Piers Morgan was airing on breakfast television.

Asked about his own avoidance of war service -- Trump received a draft determent from Vietnam due to bone spurs in his foot -- the President criticized that American effort, even as he was preparing to commemorate an earlier one.

