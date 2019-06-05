The 31 most, uh, noteworthy lines from Donald Trump's interview with Piers Morgan

(CNN) On Tuesday, amid a swing through the United Kingdom to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day, President Donald Trump sat down for an interview with Piers Morgan . The two know one another from their reality TV days; Trump hosted "The Apprentice" and Morgan won it. Trump went on to be President. Morgan went on to be one of the co-hosts of " Good Morning Britain ."

1. "I decided to do it and I won."

Trump on the presidency. Fact check: True! And away we go!

2. "I did not know that she said anything bad about me, sounds like she did, but it's OK. Hey, join the crowd, right? You heard about that too with yourself but it seems that she had and they said some of the things that she said and it's actually on tape."

This is the President of the United States talking about Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, talking bad about him in an interview before she was royalty, on comedian Larry Wilmore's show . Also, what an incredible word salad. Truly delicious!

3. "And I said: 'Well, I didn't know she was nasty.' I wasn't referring to she's nasty. I said she was nasty about me."

This feels like a distinction without a difference. Informed of Markle's past comments about him by The Sun over the weekend, Trump said this: "I didn't know that. What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty." What Trump is trying to say is that he meant what Markle said about him was "nasty" but that she herself wasn't (or isn't) "nasty." Got it? That's one of us.

4. "I think [Markle's] very nice. Honestly I don't know her, so I have to be honest I don't know her."

"I care desperately about what I do. Do I know what product I'm selling? No. Do I know what I'm doing today? No. But I'm here, and I'm gonna give it my best shot." -- Hansel

5. "We were talking about nasty, she was nasty to me, that's OK for her to be nasty, it's not good for me to be nasty and I wasn't."

Well, I'm satisfied!

6. "When you see that transcript and you see, it's the exact opposite of what they said. Did you look at the transcript?"

I did! Here, again, is what Trump said about Markle: "I didn't know that. What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty." Again, you can say that Trump meant that Markle had said something nasty about him not that she herself was nasty. But, there's no debate he used the word in reference to her.

7. "And he is really into climate change and that is great. I mean I want that. I like that."

8. "I did mention a couple of things, well United States right now has amongst the cleanest climate there are based on all statistics."

This is not true. According to something called the Environmental Performance Index , the US actually ranks 27th in environmental quality.

9. "If you go to certain cities, you can't even breathe. And that air is going up, so in terms of a planet, we are talking about a very small distance between China, and US and other countries."

Air going up. So true!

10. "I believe that there is a change in weather and I think it changes both ways."

Trump has, you'll remember, previously said that global warming was "created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive." And he's long voiced his skepticism that the planet is in the midst of a warming pattern without historical precedent. NASA and NOAA -- and almost every climate scientist in the world -- would disagree with that assessment.

11. "I think I was yeah, we had a great conversation and it was about you would call it climate change but yeah I think we had a very very good conversation."

This was Trump's answer when Morgan asked him whether "you were able to give Prince Charles any comfort that you as the United States President take him seriously" on climate change. You may notice something interesting about this answer: It isn't an answer at all! At least not to the question Morgan asked.

12. "He doesn't have to worry about future generations in theory. Unless he is a very good person, who cares about people."

So, the man who is the king-of-England-in-waiting doesn't need to worry about future generations but does anyway because he is a good person? OK! Got it!

13. "I kn