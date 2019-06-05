DHS to investigate 2016 North Carolina election malfunctions amid Russian hacking concerns

New York (CNN) The Department of Homeland Security will audit election equipment, purchased by a firm targeted by Russian hackers, in North Carolina after voter registration malfunctions led to long lines in Durham County in 2016.

The investigation will seek to put to rest one of the lingering questions from the contentious 2016 election: why electronic poll books in Durham County, which allow poll workers to check in registered voters on Election Day, mistakenly showed many voters as having already voted. That forced an emergency move to paper pollbooks, creating long lines to vote.

"This support may help to provide a better understanding of previous issues and help to secure the 2020 election," DHS spokeswoman Sara Sendek told CNN. News of the investigation was first reported by The Washington Post.

After the 2016 election, Durham County hired a local cybersecurity firm, Protus3, to conduct an audit of what went wrong. It concluded that the issues were due to a series of human errors, and not due to outside forces or the fault of the Florida-based pollbook manufacturer, VR Systems.

But the combination of equipment failure that led to long lines in a purple state, alongside the Russian interference campaign of 2016, has raised percolating concerns that something more nefarious had happened in Durham county. Details of the Russian campaign that have been unearthed since the election suggest that Russians particularly targeted county officials who used VR Systems, which provided the machines in Durham, and that they successfully breached two Florida counties.

