Lawsuit accuses Mississippi election system of diminishing African American vote

Washington (CNN) Mississippi has the highest share of African Americans of any state in the country, yet has not had a single African American win state-level, statewide office since Reconstruction.

A new lawsuit alleges that one of the reasons is a set of provisions in the Mississippi Constitution that "dilutes" the African American vote in favor of white districts and officeholders.

The lawsuit, filed last week by four African American Mississippi voters against Mississippi GOP Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann and Mississippi GOP House Speaker Philip Gunn, accused the state of violating the 14th and 15th Amendments to the US Constitution as well as a section of the Voting Rights Act. It called on the court to pull the provisions ahead of the state's next elections.

"Absent court intervention, the challenged provisions will continue to infringe upon the constitutional and statutory rights of African American voters in Mississippi, dilute African American votes and violate the one-person, one-vote principle in the upcoming general election and in every statewide election for years to come," the complaint submitted last week to a federal court in Mississippi read.

CNN has reached out to Hosemann. Meg Annison, a spokeswoman for Gunn, said Wednesday morning that he had "not been served with the complaint yet."

Read More