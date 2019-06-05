Biden's strong 2020 lead is worrying his rivals' supporters

Lansing, Michigan (CNN) When Cruz Villarreal texted his friends to encourage them to come with him to see Sen. Elizabeth Warren campaign at Lansing Community College, the 67-year-old received a downtrodden response from a female friend.

"I'm worried the Dems aren't going to learn their lesson and just give (former Vice President Joe) Biden the nom," his friend wrote.

He texted back: "I have the same worry."

When Villarreal was picked to ask Warren a question after she addressed a packed gymnasium here Tuesday night, he posed the one eating away at him: How can she ensure that "the system isn't going to rob us of what we really want?"

Though Warren did not invoke Biden's name in her response, it appeared clear which of her presidential competitors the senator likely had in mind when she said: "I don't want to be the America of 10 years back or 20 years back or 30 years back." Warren went on to request that Villarreal pass along a message to his concerned friend: "If she's worried, then put her worry to work -- get up off her butt and volunteer!"

