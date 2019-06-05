Trump lawyers ask judge to dismiss former campaign staffer's forced-kiss claim

(CNN) Lawyers for President Donald Trump are asking a federal judge in Florida to throw out a lawsuit filed by a 2016 campaign staffer who claims Trump grabbed her hand and forcibly kissed her at an event during the campaign.

The former staffer, Alva Johnson, also claims she was underpaid compared to male campaign staffers.

Trump lawyer Charles Harder argued at a hearing in Tampa on Wednesday that Johnson was simply trying to damage the President.

"This is a political case with its own political agenda that would impact Donald Trump and paralyze his presidency. To do that is wrong," Harder said in court.

US District Judge William Jung responded that he felt Johnson deserved a hearing on her battery claim.

Read More