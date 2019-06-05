Trump lawyers ask judge to dismiss former campaign staffer's forced-kiss claim

(CNN)Lawyers for President Donald Trump are asking a federal judge in Florida to throw out a lawsuit filed by a 2016 campaign staffer who claims Trump grabbed her hand and forcibly kissed her at an event during the campaign.
The former staffer, Alva Johnson, also claims she was underpaid compared to male campaign staffers.
Trump lawyer Charles Harder argued at a hearing in Tampa on Wednesday that Johnson was simply trying to damage the President.
"This is a political case with its own political agenda that would impact Donald Trump and paralyze his presidency. To do that is wrong," Harder said in court.
US District Judge William Jung responded that he felt Johnson deserved a hearing on her battery claim.
"As for the battery case, she is owed her day in court, I don't see that going away," Jung said.
He said he would decide whether the case will proceed by June 14, and indicated he wants a speedy resolution with the presidential campaign season approaching.
"I don't want this strung along until May of 2020, only to be told that you're too busy due to the campaign," the judge said.
Johnson, who lives in Alabama, was not in court for the hearing.
She said in her February lawsuit that Trump tried to kiss her in August 2016, after meeting with volunteers and signing autographs inside an RV. She claims the incident was witnessed by several members of the campaign, including former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.
The White House and the Trump campaign have denied Johnson's allegations.
Johnson's lawyer, Hassan Zavareei, argued there was "no basis" to say the allegation of battery was political.
"This is about predatory behavior of a sitting President that has the right to be heard," Zavareei contended.
Zavareei said that past reports of alleged sexual harassment by Trump -- including the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape that emerged in October 2016 -- establish evidence of habitual behavior, arguing that Trump has admitted he "gravitated toward women and kissed them without asking."
Harder said previous allegations against Trump should not be allowed in the hearing, arguing that the "habitual behaviors" cited by Zavareei are too old to be relevant to Johnson's case.
In an interview with reporters following the hearing, Zavareei said his team is optimistic that all the evidence will come out.
Trump's lawyers declined to speak with CNN following Wednesday's proceedings.