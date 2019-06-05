Ocasio-Cortez: Manafort shouldn't be forced into Rikers solitary confinement

Washington (CNN) Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York said Wednesday it was wrong for the government to hold people in solitary confinement as she called for better treatment of Paul Manafort.

News emerged on Tuesday that Trump's former campaign chief could be headed to the infamous Rikers Island jail complex in New York City for the duration of a state case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance. The move would transfer Manafort from a western Pennsylvania prison here he is serving his ongoing federal sentence.

Ocasio-Cortez on Wednesday responded to the expectation that Manafort would be kept in solitary confinement at Rikers with a string of tweets saying Manafort "should be released, along with all people being held in solitary."

Sorry, but if people aren't willing to apply principles evenly, no matter the person, then they aren't fighting for criminal justice reform.



People acting as though this is summer camp. It's Rikers, widely known for abuse. #AbolishSolitary



(& no, ofc he shouldn't be pardoned) https://t.co/DwmJSnUrnS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 5, 2019

In her tweets, Ocasio-Cortez said she was applying her beliefs to Manafort's case, adding that "a prison sentence is not a license for (government) torture and human rights violations. That's what solitary confinement is." She also made a nod to Rikers' notorious reputation.

