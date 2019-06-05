Girl Scouts teach seniors how to work smartphones

Arlington, Virginia (CNN) They came in need of help, smartphones in hand. One couldn't answer calls. Another had mailbox problems. Many needed screen adjustments, especially enlarging the text size on their devices.

Luckily for this group of senior citizens, Girl Scout Troop 60013 was on it.

This week, the Arlington, Virginia-based scouts hosted "TechBridge," their first walk-in clinic to help local senior citizens learn how to use their cellphones.

"Some had specific questions, but a lot of people came and just wanted to learn," Maura Sammis, a Girl Scout Cadette who helped some attendees with Apple Pay, said. "I set that up for a couple people and they were really excited about that."

Fellow troop member Sarah Middleton said the clinic helped 10 people with "a very broad spectrum" of tech support and training topics.

Read More