Women are less likely than men to receive CPR in public. A new product is designed to change that

(CNN) CPR mannequins are getting breasts -- with the goal of saving women's lives.

The so-called Womanikin is an attachment for flat-chested CPR dummies that aims to change the finding that women are 27% less likely than men to receive CPR if they suffer from a cardiac arrest in public.

Researchers suspect bystanders' reluctance to touch the chest of woman they don't know might play a role.

So, the New York ad agency JOAN Creative, along with the organization United State of Women, created the Womanikin to try to normalize performing CPR on women.

"The vast majority of us learn on a flat-chested torso. This universal attachment will change that. The Womanikin won't solve everything, but it's a step in the right direction," JOAN co-founder and chief creative officer Jaime Robinson told CNN.