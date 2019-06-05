Breaking News

Rihanna is named as the world's wealthiest female musician

By Lianne Kolirin and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 6:58 AM ET, Wed June 5, 2019

Rihanna&#39;s music is far from the only source of her wealth.
(CNN)Rihanna has emerged as the richest female musician in the world, with a fortune considerably larger than those of the grandes dames of pop: Madonna, Céline Dion and Beyoncé.

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is worth a staggering $600 million, according to Forbes -- overtaking Madonna by $30 million, Dion by $150 million and Beyoncé by $200 million.
While Rihanna is best known for hits such as "Umbrella," "Diamonds" and "What's My Name?," her music is not the only source of her wealth.