Rihanna is named as the world's wealthiest female musician

(CNN) Rihanna has emerged as the richest female musician in the world, with a fortune considerably larger than those of the grandes dames of pop: Madonna, Céline Dion and Beyoncé.

The 31-year-old, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is worth a staggering $600 million, according to Forbes -- overtaking Madonna by $30 million, Dion by $150 million and Beyoncé by $200 million.

While Rihanna is best known for hits such as "Umbrella," "Diamonds" and "What's My Name?," her music is not the only source of her wealth.