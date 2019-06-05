(CNN)America's (er, and Canada's?) immortal sweetheart Keanu Reeves is everywhere right now.
Thanks to a wildly funny, GIF-able appearance in Netflix's "Always Be My Maybe," the third installment of his "John Wick" franchise, and his mastery of the promotional press tour, millennial parents everywhere finally have something to talk to their children about. Bless you, Reeves.
And we're only at the beginning of our Keanussance.
The actor will voice a new character in the fourth "Toy Story" film and has plans to be in a third "Bill & Ted" film, alongside co-star Alex Winter.