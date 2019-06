(CNN) Ed Sheeran found a love for him and he'd like for his fellow ketchup lovers to dive right in and follow his lead.

The "Shape of You" singer on Wednesday unveiled an ad campaign with Heinz Ketchup that combines his well-documented love of the condiment and his penchant for cheeky humor.

The partnership is actually less out of left field than some might think.

Sheeran is a longtime fan of Heinz and even has a tattoo of the company's logo on his arm.