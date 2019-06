(CNN) Your first look at Brad Pitt as an astronaut is getting closer.

The actor stars in and produces the upcoming sci-fi movie, "Ad Astra," which also stars Tommy Lee Jones and Liv Tyler.

The film tells the story of astronaut Roy McBride (Pitt) who is searching for his missing father. In his quest he learns secrets that could change the course of life for everyone and eventually destroy the solar system.

It's set to land in theaters September 20.