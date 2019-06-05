(CNN) YouTube sensation "Baby Shark" (an earworm curse to parents everywhere), is being developed into an animated series for Nickelodeon, a rep for the network told CNN.

Nickelodeon will team up with SmartStudy, the company behind Pinkfong, the Korean entertainment brand which created the song, to develop the original series for pre-schoolers.

The song became a breakout sensation when it launched on YouTube in November 2015. To date, it has amassed nearly 3 billion YouTube views and recorded a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100.