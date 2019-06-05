Breaking News

'Baby Shark' is being turned into an animated series, doo doo doo doo doo doo

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Updated 6:17 PM ET, Wed June 5, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

corea sur cancion infantil baby shark video exito pkg paula hancocks_00004804

(CNN)YouTube sensation "Baby Shark" (an earworm curse to parents everywhere), is being developed into an animated series for Nickelodeon, a rep for the network told CNN.

Nickelodeon will team up with SmartStudy, the company behind Pinkfong, the Korean entertainment brand which created the song, to develop the original series for pre-schoolers.
The song became a breakout sensation when it launched on YouTube in November 2015. To date, it has amassed nearly 3 billion YouTube views and recorded a 20-week-streak on the Billboard Hot 100.