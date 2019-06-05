For 24 hours only, shop Tarte's biggest makeup sale of the year

If you care about makeup at all, Tarte's 24-hour flash sale is a total must-shop. Whether you're a committed Tarte-lover or a makeup newbie, you won't want to miss out on this event.

On Wednesday, for just one day, Tarte is offering six full-size products, plus a bag to put them in for just $63 -- a bundle the retailer estimates would cost around $200 or more. You'll pick out an adorable makeup bag and get to fill it with one product from each of these categories: foundation, face, eyes, mascara, lips and body/brushes. That's a full face of makeup for the price of one high-end product. And considering Tarte has some of the best products on the market, this is a huge steal.

For a little background, Tarte's whole mission is about creating fun, glamorous makeup with ingredients that are actually good for you. It offers products that are cruelty-free and hypoallergenic, and even has a ton of vegan skin care products. Its products never include the stuff you want to stay away from in your beauty products -- think parabens, phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate, and other not-so-nice ingredients.

Some of its most popular product lines stem from the company's efforts to find ingredients that are natural and effective. It has a line of Amazonian clay facial products, the Amazonian clay full coverage foundation with SPF 15 ($39; tartecosmetics.com) being one of my all-time favorite foundations. The Rainforest of the Sea products feature algae and marine extracts that are packed with antioxidants; the High Tides & Good Vibes eyeshadow palette ($39; tartecosmetics.com) is a perfect option for a fun and glittery summer look.

Tarte also has other makeup and skin care lines that offer slightly different things. Sugar Rush features vegan and cruelty-free makeup and the prices skew a bit lower -- though you won't be sacrificing the quality that Tarte offers. The packaging is super cute, and right now there's a ton of products perfect for achieving that effortless summer glow, like the Sun & Fun baked bronzer ($24; tartecosmetics.com) or the Fresh & Frosted highlighter palette ($23; tartecosmetics.com).

Tarte also has a collection of athleisure beauty products for an active, maybe slightly lower-maintenance lifestyle, with products like the limited-edition Hair Goals dry shampoo ($19; tartecosmetics.com) and Tarteguard tinted moisturizer with SPF 20 ($36; tartecosmetics.com).

With all that said, here are a few of our favorite products from Tarte to get you started on your shopping -- but check back on the site to make sure which products are eligible for the flash sale. There's never been a better, or cheaper, time to stock up on all your beauty basics. And even if you're not a huge makeup person, this is the perfect time to start building your kit. Just be sure to act fast, since the sale only lasts until midnight on Wednesday.

Shape Tape contour concealer ($27; tartecosmetics.com)

Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 mascara ($23; tartecosmetics.com)

Maracuja oil ($48; tartecosmetics.com)

Tartelette toasted eyeshadow palette ($39; tartecosmetics.com)

Tarteist PRO glow & blush ($45; tartecosmetics.com)

Limited-edition Rainforest of the Sea eyeshadow palette Vol. II ($36; tartecosmetics.com)

Amazonian clay 12-hour blush ($29; tartecosmetics.com)

The Buffer airbrush finish bamboo foundation brush ($34; tartecosmetics.com)

Tarteist quick dry matte lip paint ($20; tartecosmetics.com)

Tarteist PRO cruelty-free lashes ($12; tartecosmetics.com)